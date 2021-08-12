Radhika Madan talks about back-to-back roles requiring frequent weight changes Zainab Nasir | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Radhika Madan talks about back-to-back roles requiring frequent weight changes

Actress Radhika Madan spoke up about her projects and opened up on being body shamed at the start of her career with an implication of surgical weight adjustment in a recent interaction.



This year, Radhika had two anthology films lined up named Ray and Feels Like Ishq.

In a chat with Hindustan times, Radhika said, “The pandemic was going on and shoots had to be stalled. I was at home and was happy spending some quality time with my parents in Delhi after working continuously for so many months.”

She continued, “People are entitled to their opinions. All I can say is that we had taken Satyajit Ray’s stories and adapted it to suit the modern sensibilities else it would look and feel very dated.”

For the project Feels Like Ishq Radhika was proud to be part of such a light-hearted film. Regarding this she revealed, “Essaying so many intense parts, one after the other, takes a toll on you after a point of time. Working on Feels Like Ishq felt like a party and before we knew it, the shoot was over.”

In reply to her body shaming and being asked to undergo surgery for it, the Angrezi Medium actress stated, “I’m ready to lose and gain weight if my characters require me to do so. For my first film, Pataakha (2018), I had gained 12kg because I had to play a woman who is way older than I am. In the same month, I was required to audition for a 17-year old girl. I also had to undergo training to get into the shape of a swimmer in Shiddat.”