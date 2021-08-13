Zahid Ahmed slams troll's comment for poking fun at his deceased mother Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Acclaimed Pakistani showbiz star Zahid Ahmed is an avid social media user. The actor, who has massive fan following on various social networking platforms, often shares pictures and videos from the sets of his projects and his sweet moments shared with family as well.

However, the Daldal famed actor has made himself clear that he won’t entertain disrespect towards his loved ones.

The Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb star recently called out a troll, who posted a mean comment on his post. On Wednesday, Ahmed took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself in a brown shalwar kameez paired with a shawl.

"Mor Mohaaran (turn the direction)," the actor captioned alongside his dapper post. While Ahmed received praise and love from celebrity friends including his co-star Yumna Zaidi, a troll tried to poke fun at the actor.





"Ami ka duppata le ke nikal aya hai lrka(the guy has stolen his mother's duppata)," the troll wrote in the comments.

Replying to the disrespectful comment, the Pukaar actor wrote, "meri ammi ka inteqal hocuka hai, bilkul is qaum mein tehzeeb ki tarhan (my mother has left the world, just like etiquettes in this country)."





On the work front, Ahmed was recently seen opposite Mahira Khan in Sheheryar Munawar’s short film Prince Charming on SEE Prime.