Kriti Sanon is 'excited' to work in numerous projects being offered to her

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon appeared in an interview and talked about several projects being offered to her.

The 31-year-old shared, “I feel excited, motivated and thrilled because this is what I wanted to do. This is where I wanted to be and when I have reached where I have these kinds of opportunities in front of me.”

Sanon added, “I am doing films which are not similar in any genre or flavor at all. I am getting to play so many different kinds of characters, getting to work with such amazing directors and stories that I would want to be a part of. I don’t think there is anything more that you can ask as an actor and in a stage where you are getting your due and appreciation you crave for as an actor.”

She further added, “All the love and validation is the only thing we get in return. Once that starts pouring you feel more satisfied, and motivated. I am thrilled and enjoying this beautiful phase and I am looking forward to each and every film I have done.”