Yami Gautam appreciates filmmakers having 'faith' in her acting skills Zainab Nasir | August 13, 2021

Yami Gautam appreciates filmmakers having ‘faith’ in her acting skills

Actress Yami Gautam expressed delight that filmmakers had ‘faith’ and confidence in her abilities as an actor and offered her diverse roles in various projects.

The 32 year star bagged an important role in film A Thursday where she would essay the role of a Kindergarten teacher who took little children hostage and in film Dasvi in which she portrayed the role of an IPS officer.

Bhoot Police was another project lined up in the pipeline for her.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Yami said, "I have always wanted to play versatile roles. I am glad that filmmakers have faith in me with their material and are offering diverse projects. It isn't easy to shift from one character to another.”

The star added, "I remember being on the sets of 'A Thursday' just a day after wrapping 'Dasvi', and immediately after that, I was in Kolkata for 'Lost'. I believe a character should not suffer because of the tight schedules."

The Vicky Donor actress concluded, "And for that, an actor should take a moment to breathe or just spend time with family in order to avoid burning out. One should not take pride in exhaustion. We need to start respecting that little space for a better performance."