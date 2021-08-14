Rhea Chakraborty is the 'most desirable woman': Rumy Jafry Web Desk | August 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Indian filmmaker Rumy Jafry is praising his Chehre leading lady Rhea Chakraborty after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

“I don’t think the film will suffer because of Rhea’s personal life controversy," he told a leading daily. "I will admit that I felt it would have affected the film, had it released last year. Everyone knows what a furore the media caused with the whole Sushant Singh Rajput case and Rhea’s arrest," said Rumy.

The director went on to share that he feels people perceptions around Rhea have changed greately.

"Last year, she was a ‘witch’, a ‘golddigger’ and whatnot; this year she was declared as the 'most desirable woman'. This shows there has been a change in the perception of people. So, I really don’t feel the film will have an adverse effect because of what happened with Rhea last year," he continued.



Speaking of Rhea's character assassination after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rumy praised her family and seriousness towards career.

“Rhea is a great human being. She comes from a good family. When you will see her in Chehre, you will see how good an actor she is. She has a very different role in the movie. She has done complete justice to the role," Rumy continued.

