Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 25 years in Bollywood: ‘The journey has been incredible’

Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali started his journey with 1996 film Khamoshi: The Musical, he has now completed 25 years in Bollywood.

The 58-year-old filmmaker appeared in an interview and reflected on his journey in the film industry. He shared, “The journey has been incredible, with many challenges along the road, but I’ve loved every bit of it. I’ve been fortunate to receive immense love for my work from the audience.”

He continued, “But, I don’t think any of these nine films would have been possible without the team I’ve worked with — from technicians to the talent. They have been instrumental in making my vision come alive on celluloid.”

Bhansali even got an Award for best music direction for film Bajirao Mastani, he said, “I think music is the soul of a film. It translates emotions in the most beautiful way. I’m obsessed with music, so turning music director was just a natural course for me. It wasn’t a planned decision but just pure serendipity.”

The producer added, “I’ve constantly upgraded myself. As technology for making films has evolved, I’ve also become a better filmmaker with it. For example, the newer technologies and VFX effects are now a part of my movies and add the larger-than-life quotient, but the core of storytelling doesn’t change.”

Bhansali further added, “Every film so far has been the high-point of my career and I’ve made each one of them with a lot of love, passion and complete commitment. There have been some successes and some haven’t been as successful. However, every moment that we’ve created on screen is truly special to me.”