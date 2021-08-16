Atif Aslam reveals he sang 'Gerua' for Shah Rukh Khan, 'His team didn't put us through' Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Atif Aslam reveals he sang 'Gerua' for Shah Rukh Khan, 'His team didn't put us through'

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is all set to mark his television debut in director Saife Hasan’s Sange Mar Mar. The acclaimed singer talked about his acting and recently released music in a latest interview with BBC Asian Network journalist Haroon Rashid

While detailing about working in Bollywood, the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner reflected on his potential collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. He revealed that he had almost sung Gerua for SRK’s 2015 hit film Dilwale before some miscommunications got the best of the deal.

The conversation began when Haroon asked Aslam if he really rejected singing for Shah Rukh Khan since the Bollywood star has openly claimed it in one of his interviews.

“Is it true that at one point you were too busy that you didn’t sing song for Shahrukh, I have his clip for you, it is on the record that he said this, I will send the video clip to you.”

The Kadi Te Has singer laughed at Haroon's question before denying any such interaction. “No, nothing of that sort happened, I have had a chance to meet Shahrukh only once, he is a wonderful person,” he said.

“Firstly, he didn’t approach me personally, secondly, it was Shahrukh’s team who approached me, I did sing that song, its on record I am telling you that I recorded that song and sent it back to his team, I think his team didn’t put us through, something happened which wasn’t conveyed to him,” Aslam shared.

Adding to the conversation, the Tera Honay Laga Hun singer said, “the next thing I know, Shah Rukh Khan is saying Atif Aslam is too busy for my song, maybe he's too busy singing for a Chinese film. If Shah Rukh Khan sees this, I was not busy, I can never be busy for you! I’d love to sing for you anytime.”







