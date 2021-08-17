Hema Malini talks about her 'peaceful' shooting days in Afghanistan Web Desk | August 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Hema Malini talks about her 'peaceful' shooting days in Afghanistan

Hema Malini is recalling the peaceful times when she visited Afghanistan in 1975.

Accompanied by actor Feroz Khan, the star travelled to shoot sequences ofDharmatma in the year and dubbed the last very beautiful.

"The Kabul I knew was so beautiful and my experience there was very nice," she told a leading daily. "We had landed at Kabul Airport, which was at the time as small as the Mumbai airport, and we stayed at a hotel nearby. But eventually, we travelled to locations like Bamiyan and Band-e-Amir for our shooting and while returning back we would see these men with these long kurtas and beards, who looked like Talibanis. At that time Russians were also a force in the Afghanistan.”



Hema continued, “There was no problem at that time, it was peaceful and Feroz Khan had managed the whole trip and it was a very well organised shooting. My father had accompanied us to the shoot and when we were passing through Khyber Pass...We were all hungry so we stopped at a dhaba. Because we were vegetarians, we bought rotis and ate them with onions. Again, I remember seeing similar looking men. They looked very scary but, I think most of them were those kabuliwallahs.”