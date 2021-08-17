Amitabh Bachchan reiterates shooting for 'Khuda Gawah' in troubled Afghanistan Zainab Nasir | August 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Amitabh Bachchan reiterates shooting for 'Khuda Gawah' in troubled Afghanistan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan detailed his experience of shooting the film Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan amid troubled times in the year 2013in an old social media post.



The news of Afghanistan being targeted by the Taliban has been doing rounds on social media.

Amid the news, memories of filming for Bollywood in Afghanistan came to life such as Dharmatma to Kabul Express.

Another famed movie that was shot there, Khuda Gawah, based on a sport ‘Buzkashi’ played while riding horses that was shot in Mazar-e-Sharif during dangerous times.

In an old Facebook post, Amitabh wrote, "It was produced by Manoj Desai, it was supposed to be a six-day guest appearance but developed into a full-fledged role at his insistence. I cherish the memory of the movie entirely for the trip where it was shot during extremely troubled times."

An NDTV report claimed, “The Soviets had just left the country and power handed over to Najibullah Ahmadzai who was a die-hard fan of popular Hindi cinema. He wanted to meet me and we were given right royal treatment. We were treated as VVIP state guests at Mazar-e-Sharif and taken through the length and breadth of the incredibly beautiful country in airplanes with armed escorts. We received the traditional warmth of the locals who have passion of hospitality. We weren't allowed to stay in hotel... a family just vacated its home for us and moved to a smaller house."

He added, "There were security problems, of course, with tanks and armed soldiers all over the streets. Still, it's been the most memorable trip of my lifetime. The unit was invited by a group of warlords, Danny Dengzongpa, Biloo, Mukul and I boarded a chopper gunship, flanked by five other helicopters. It was an unforgettable ride. The aerial view offered us the vista of purple mountains turning pink and red because of poppies growing there. Time seemed to have stood absolutely still in the valley where the chopper landed. Colourful tents had been set up, I thought I was in Ivanhoe land. The warlords insisted that the four of us spend the night there, the palace was emptied and the four of us kept eating and drinking and looking as if we'd wandered into an unbelievable fairy tale."