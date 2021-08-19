SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

As per the Indian media reported, the star kid, who is currently studying arts at New York University, has been signed for Zoya’s next OTT project.

According to the Pinkvilla, the Dil Dhadkne Do director is all set to launch Suhana with her upcoming directorial venture of an Indian adaptation of international comic book, Archie.

The report suggests that Zoya has been working on the film for streaming giant Netflix.

Khan’s daughter recently featured in her colleague's short film, The Grey Part of Blue and won the hearts of her fans on social media.