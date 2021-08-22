Sonakshi Sinha gushes over incomparable comfort of living with parents Zainab Nasir | August 22, 2021 Share

Actress Sonakshi Sinha opened up on why she preferred to continue living with her parents despite purchasing her own house.



Sonakshi spoke her heart out about many things.

In an interview with Pink Villa, Sonakshi said, "Ya! It was a dream for me to be able to buy my own house. I am very comfortable living with my parents, but it's just one dream that you have, and you want to fulfil, which is why I did it, and I am very proud of myself, and I would like to pat myself on my back. I have worked so hard that I was able to buy my own house."

She further added, "I get it from my dad. I remember when he came from Patna and when he started working in the industry, the first thing that he wanted to do was buy his own house. He still has that house today, which is in Bandstand. It is a very cute 1 bedroom house facing the sea, and he still has it. I just remember that for some reason, and I wanted to make it my dream as well, and I was able to achieve it, so I am very happy about it."

Sonakshi signed off by saying, “I am very happy living with my parents. I think living alone is quite a pain, so I am very happy."