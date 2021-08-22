Vaani Kapoor marks 8 years in industry: ‘I feel happy blessed and grateful’ Zainab Nasir | August 22, 2021 Share

Vaani Kapoor marks 8 years in industry: ‘I feel happy blessed and grateful’

Actress Vaani Kapoor appreciated all those who played a huge part in her acting journey as she clocked 8 years in Bollywood.



Vaani revealed how filmmakers and co-actors played a major role in motivating her throughout and pushed her to be the best version of herself.

In a chat with IANS, Vaani said, "The kind of filmmakers and the co-actors they have been all wonderful and credible as actors. Their choices of films and stories and the kind of work they have done in the past is only for me to learn and observe."

The Bell Bottom actress added, “It's been an eight year journey for me and I feel happy, blessed and grateful.”

"Even if it is not a conscious learning, there at a subliminal level there's a lot that one incorporates and observes and tends to pick from one's surrounding."

Vaani concluded by saying, "In the job that we are in different teams getting shaped into different characters all together. There are so many lives we are getting to witness. Yes, there have been people I have been inspired by and I love their work. Getting to be a part of their work feels like a blessing.”