Zainab Nasir | August 23, 2021

Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses from childhood in latest pictures

Actress Parineeti Chopra treated fans with throwback childhood pictures with her brothers on social media.



Like Parineeti, many other celebrities have also been seen to come forward with special glimpses from their childhood days.

She captioned the pictures saying, "My rakhi post as late as their rakhi gifts. Where dem at thisissahajchopra shivangchopra99 (Yes, I see my haircut. Answers in my stories).”

The actress was seen with short hair and described it by saying, "There seems to be unprecedented interest in my haircut. Allow me to introduce you to the 'katori cut' from the 90s (Katori = bowl).You literally put a large bowl on the head and cut around it. Budget-friendly; gender fluid and forward-thinking. Forward-thinking because this haircut grows into fashionable bangs and a bob."

She signed off by writing, "For further questions, please contact my mom who made this profitable decision for me.”

On the professional front, Parineeti last featured in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor.







