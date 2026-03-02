News
  • By Sidra Khan
Vicky Kaushal makes touching promise to fans after Best Actor Zee Cine win

  • By Sidra Khan
Vicky Kaushal is sharing his moment of happiness with fans!

On Sunday night, March 1, the 37-year-old Indian film star bagged a major win at the 2026 Zee Cine Awards, held at the Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

For his outstanding performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in epic historical action film Chhaava, the actor won Best Actor Male at the glitzy ceremony.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, March 2, Katrina Kaif's husband expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the production and filming of the movie, and also sent special message of thanks to fans.

He also made a touching promise to his admirers after bagging the esteemed accolade.

"Thank you @zeecineawards for honouring me with the 'Best Actor' Award for #Chhaava," Kaushal began.

He continued, "This belongs to each and every member of Team Chhaava who gave their everything to tell this important story and helped me put my best foot forward. I'm eternally grateful to @laxman.utekar Sir and #DineshVijan Sir for their trust in me."

Making a special promise to fans, he penned, "And lastly the biggest thank you to all of you, my audience... your love is the reason I get to live my dreams on Screen. I promise to never take this love for granted."

At the event, Vicky Kaushal also entertained the audiences with a special performance on stage.

