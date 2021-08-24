Kiara Advani is unbothered by social media trolls Sakina Mehdi | August 24, 2021 Share

Kiara Advani is unbothered by social media trolls

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show titled Pinch and discussed about how she tackles social media trolls.

Advani read out a suggestion from a fan who asked her to not work with Akshay Kumar, to which she responded, “We, as people who are reading comments, hume pata hona chahiye (we should know) where do we draw the line. Don’t let it get the better of you.”

The actor then talked about handling criticism, she said, “I say that I ignore it but it is a form of protecting yourself. Be respectful towards others and understand ki yaar yeh bhi insaan hai, inke bhi emotions hote hai (that we are humans too and we also have emotions).”

The Shershaah actress then went on to reveal that back in 2018 people accused her of getting plastic surgery done, she shared, “Main kisi event ke liye gayi thi, jo pictures bahar aaye (I went for an event and when the pictures that came out) on different social media platforms, there were a lot of comments about, ‘Oh, she has done plastic surgery.’ And the irony of it was main almost believe karne lagi ki maine kuch kiya hai apne aap ko (I almost began to believe that I did something to my face).”