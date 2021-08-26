Yami Gautam wraps up shoot for ‘Lost’, shares note on having unforgettable experiences Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 26, 2021 Share

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Lost, on Wednesday.

The Kaabil actress took to her Instagram and penned a long note about her experience of shooting the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial venture. While sharing a picture from the sets of the upcoming thriller flick, the actress got emotional expressing her gratitude towards the team for an ‘unforgettable experience.’

Sharing behind-the-scenes photos with the cast and crew from the last day of shoot, the Vicky Donor actress wrote, “As I wrap up Lost today, I reminisce the lovely moments I experienced while working on this special film with a big smile in my heart. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of Lost, who as days went by, became part of this journey. My heartfelt gratitude to Tony da who is not only one of the most incredible directors I've worked with but also and amazing human being. A film like Lost can only be directed by someone who has the purest intentions!”





While sharing her experiences, the Uri actress, who will be essaying the role of a crime reporter, also went on to share the challenges the team faced while shooting Lost. “We faced many challenges with the weather, the chaos of shooting at live locations, the battles of shooting at congested places in covid times... but we stuck together as a team & it was all worth it in the end.”

Gautam also penned her deep gratitude to Roy Chowdhury’s wife ‘Indrani ma’am’ for her hospitality, “My gratitude to dada's lovely wife, Indrani ma’am for all the warmth & unmatched hospitality and for feeding me the most amazing home cooked Bengali food everyday so that I didn't miss home. I'd also like to thank Avik da, a genius at cinematography and his team along with the absolutely brilliant direction and production teams.”

Concluding the post, Gautam wrote, “Shooting for Lost has been an unforgettable experience and I'm truly thankful to each and everyone who helped and contributed in different ways, going above and beyond their tasks and duties and making it one of my most treasured experiences. It has been a life enriching experience shooting for Lost, all thanks to the supportive cast and crew who went beyond their tasks and duties to make everything seamless for all those involved. A big hug and many thank yous to my own team, Manisha, Vidhi, Humera, Sanya, Shivraj and Ram. You're the team I can always lean on. #TeamLost.”

Lost also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in important roles. The actress is currently awaiting the release of Bhoot Police, which is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.