LUX Style Awards announces nominations for 2021

The complete list of nominations for the LUX style awards 2021 has finally been announced for its upcoming 20th edition.

As every year, the most popular and prestigious awards of the country will honor excellence in the entertainment industry. For this year’s show, the LUX style awards has unveiled nominations for 22 categories across critics and viewers’ choices. The categories announced were in fashion, music and TV for this year.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the restrictions on the cinemas, there were no film submissions received and there will be no film awards this year.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Music

Best Singer of the Year

Abbas Ali Khan for Mein Yeh Janoun Na

Baluch Twins for Tazhn Teehaar

Khurram Iqbal for Dil Behelta Hai Kahan

Meesha Shafi for Sakal Ban

Mohammad Aizaz for Todi

Zeeshan Ali For Surkhwaab's Sanval

Best Song of the Year

Ayi Re by Haniya Aslam

Haiderum by Gul Mohammad and Khurram Iqbal

Lighten Up by Sajid and Zeeshan

Mein Ye Janoun Na by Abbas Ali Khan

Tazhn Teehaar by Baluch Twins

Teri Tasveer by Bayaan

Television

Best TV Director

Farooq Rind for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Haseeb Hasan for Alif

Saife Hasan for Ehd-e-Wafa

Siraj ul Haq for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Zeeshan Ahmed for Deewangi

Best TV Writer

Farhat Ishtiaq for Yeh Dil Mera

Maha Malik for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Mustafa Afridi for Ehd-e-Wafa

Umera Ahmed for Alif

Zanjabeel Asim Shah for Pyar Ke Sadqay





Best Female Actor - Critics

Hira Mani for Kashf

Mawra Hocane for Sabaat

Sajal Ali for Alif

Urwa Hocane for Mushk

Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay





Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice

Ayeza Khan for Meherposh

Hiba Bukhari for Deewangi

Mawra Hocane for Sabaat

Saboor Ali for Fitrat

Sajal Ali for Alif

Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Yumna Zaidi for Raaz-e-Ulfat





Best Male Actor – Critics

Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa

Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera

Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar

Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif





Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice

Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa

Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera

Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar

Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif

Imran Ashraf for Kahin Deep Jalay





Fashion

Model of the year (Female)

Fahmeen Ansari

Maha Tahirani

Mushk Kaleem

Nimra Jacob

Rubab Ali

Model of the year (Male)

Aimal Khan

Hasnain Lehri

Munsif Ali Khan

Sachal Afzal

Shahzad Noor

Achievement in Fashion Design - Bridal Couture

Elan

Fahad Hussayn

Hussain Rehar

Sana Safinaz

Shehla Chatoor

Achievement in Fashion Design - Luxury Pret

Elan

Hussain Rehar

Misha Lakhani

Nida Azwer

Sania Maskatiya

Achievement in Fashion Design - Pret

Generation

Khaadi

Sania Maskatiya

Zaha by Khadijah Shah

Zara Shahjahan

Best Menswear Designer

Deepak n Fahad

Emraan Rajput

Ismail Farid

Jazib Qamar

Republic by Omar Farooq

Best Fashion Photographer

Alee Hassan

MHM Studio

Natasha Zubair

Najam Mahmood

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Hair and Make-up Artist

Fatima Nasir

Qasim Liaqat

Saima Bargfrede

Shoaib Khan

Sunil Nawab

Best Emerging Talent in Fashion

Aleena Naqvi – Fashion Photographer

Rastah - RTW Pret brand

Sarah Zulfiqar – Female Model

Trinette Lucas – Female Model

Zayn Kamran – Fashion Photographer