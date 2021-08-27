LUX Style Awards announces nominations for 2021

The complete list of nominations for the LUX style awards 2021 has finally been announced for its upcoming 20th edition.
As every year, the most popular and prestigious awards of the country will honor excellence in the entertainment industry. For this year’s show, the LUX style awards has unveiled nominations for 22 categories across critics and viewers’ choices. The categories announced were in fashion, music and TV for this year.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and the restrictions on the cinemas, there were no film submissions received and there will be no film awards this year.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Music
Best Singer of the Year
Abbas Ali Khan for Mein Yeh Janoun Na
Baluch Twins for Tazhn Teehaar
Khurram Iqbal for Dil Behelta Hai Kahan
Meesha Shafi for Sakal Ban
Mohammad Aizaz for Todi
Zeeshan Ali For Surkhwaab's Sanval
Best Song of the Year
Ayi Re by Haniya Aslam
Haiderum by Gul Mohammad and Khurram Iqbal
Lighten Up by Sajid and Zeeshan
Mein Ye Janoun Na by Abbas Ali Khan
Tazhn Teehaar by Baluch Twins
Teri Tasveer by Bayaan
Television
Best TV Director
Farooq Rind for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Haseeb Hasan for Alif
Saife Hasan for Ehd-e-Wafa
Siraj ul Haq for Raaz-e-Ulfat
Zeeshan Ahmed for Deewangi
Best TV Writer
Farhat Ishtiaq for Yeh Dil Mera
Maha Malik for Raaz-e-Ulfat
Mustafa Afridi for Ehd-e-Wafa
Umera Ahmed for Alif
Zanjabeel Asim Shah for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Best Female Actor - Critics
Hira Mani for Kashf
Mawra Hocane for Sabaat
Sajal Ali for Alif
Urwa Hocane for Mushk
Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice
Ayeza Khan for Meherposh
Hiba Bukhari for Deewangi
Mawra Hocane for Sabaat
Saboor Ali for Fitrat
Sajal Ali for Alif
Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Yumna Zaidi for Raaz-e-Ulfat
Best Male Actor – Critics
Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa
Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera
Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar
Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif
Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice
Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa
Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera
Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Danish Taimoor for Deewangi
Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar
Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif
Imran Ashraf for Kahin Deep Jalay
Fashion
Model of the year (Female)
Fahmeen Ansari
Maha Tahirani
Mushk Kaleem
Nimra Jacob
Rubab Ali
Model of the year (Male)
Aimal Khan
Hasnain Lehri
Munsif Ali Khan
Sachal Afzal
Shahzad Noor
Achievement in Fashion Design - Bridal Couture
Elan
Fahad Hussayn
Hussain Rehar
Sana Safinaz
Shehla Chatoor
Achievement in Fashion Design - Luxury Pret
Elan
Hussain Rehar
Misha Lakhani
Nida Azwer
Sania Maskatiya
Achievement in Fashion Design - Pret
Generation
Khaadi
Sania Maskatiya
Zaha by Khadijah Shah
Zara Shahjahan
Best Menswear Designer
Deepak n Fahad
Emraan Rajput
Ismail Farid
Jazib Qamar
Republic by Omar Farooq
Best Fashion Photographer
Alee Hassan
MHM Studio
Natasha Zubair
Najam Mahmood
Shahbaz Shazi
Best Hair and Make-up Artist
Fatima Nasir
Qasim Liaqat
Saima Bargfrede
Shoaib Khan
Sunil Nawab
Best Emerging Talent in Fashion
Aleena Naqvi – Fashion Photographer
Rastah - RTW Pret brand
Sarah Zulfiqar – Female Model
Trinette Lucas – Female Model
Zayn Kamran – Fashion Photographer