‘I am not satisfied with where I am,’: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon opened up on not being content with her Bollywood journey and still has a long way to go as she shared her thoughts in a recent interaction.



Kriti has numerous projects in her pipeline as she is willing to flaunt her talents and discover more in her journey.

In an interview with IANS, Kriti said, "I think my journey has been very fruitful and I believe that your journey should have an upward curve and a graph it shouldn't go stagnant at any point. There should be something that you are constantly learning and growing and I am not from a film background and I didn't think of becoming an actor for the longest time."

The Lukka Chuppi actress added, "I am an engineer, who happened to find her luck in acting and found what she is meant to do. With Dimpy (her character in 'Heropanti'), I was still finding my way and mark I have always been a thinker so I tend to think and question a lot. I want to learn."

"I want to become better than what I am already doing and that has always been a driving force for me. I am just happy to see that I have grown. I have learned a lot more about my craft. I know a lot more emotions and acting as a process of a craft of mine."

She signed off by saying, "I am not satisfied with where I am, I am sure that there is still a lot more inside me to discover. So, that is what is exciting."