Geo TV bags 25 nominations in Lux Style Awards 2021 Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 31, 2021 Share

Geo TV bags 25 nominations in Lux Style Awards 2021

Pakistan’s most popular entertainment channel, Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show.

Best TV Serial

Alif - Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun Saeed and Amjad Rasheed

Deewangi - 7th Sky Entertainment

Raaz-e-Ulfat - 7th Sky Entertainment

Best TV Director

Haseeb Hasan for Alif

Siraj ul Haq for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Zeeshan Ahmed for Deewangi

Best TV Writer

Maha Malik for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Umera Ahmed for Alif

Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice

Ayeza Khan for Meherposh

Hiba Bukhari for Deewangi

Saboor Ali for Fitrat

Sajal Ali for Alif

Yumna Zaidi for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice

Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar

Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif

Imran Ashraf for Kahin Deep Jalay

Best Emerging Talent in TV

Nazish Jahangir for Kahin Deep Jaley

Pehlaaj Hassan for Alif

Best Original Soundtrack

Alif Bas, by Momina Mustehsan and Shuja Haider for Alif

O Zaalim, by Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig for Fitrat

Yehi Tou Raaz-e-Ulfat Hai, by Aima Baig and Shani Arshad for Raaz-e-Ulfat

The viewers and readers can cast their vote by visiting the website www.luxstyle.pk.