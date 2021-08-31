Geo TV bags 25 nominations in Lux Style Awards 2021

Pakistan’s most popular entertainment channel, Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.
Geo Entertainment’s drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show.
Best TV Serial
Alif - Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun Saeed and Amjad Rasheed
Deewangi - 7th Sky Entertainment
Raaz-e-Ulfat - 7th Sky Entertainment
Best TV Director
Haseeb Hasan for Alif
Siraj ul Haq for Raaz-e-Ulfat
Zeeshan Ahmed for Deewangi
Best TV Writer
Maha Malik for Raaz-e-Ulfat
Umera Ahmed for Alif
Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice
Ayeza Khan for Meherposh
Hiba Bukhari for Deewangi
Saboor Ali for Fitrat
Sajal Ali for Alif
Yumna Zaidi for Raaz-e-Ulfat
Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice
Danish Taimoor for Deewangi
Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar
Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif
Imran Ashraf for Kahin Deep Jalay
Best Emerging Talent in TV
Nazish Jahangir for Kahin Deep Jaley
Pehlaaj Hassan for Alif
Best Original Soundtrack
Alif Bas, by Momina Mustehsan and Shuja Haider for Alif
O Zaalim, by Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig for Fitrat
Yehi Tou Raaz-e-Ulfat Hai, by Aima Baig and Shani Arshad for Raaz-e-Ulfat
The viewers and readers can cast their vote by visiting the website www.luxstyle.pk.