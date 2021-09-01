‘Mission Majnu’: Rashmika Mandanna reveals take on upcoming project Zainab Nasir | September 01, 2021 Share

‘Mission Majnu’: Rashmika Mandanna reveals take on upcoming project

Actress Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her upcoming Bollywood debut Mission Majnu in a recent interaction.



The film will star Siddharth Malhotra and many others.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika gave her take on the upcoming project and claimed, "Firsts are always the most special, and Mission Majnu being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people.”

She added, "In the first narration itself I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not, for now, I'd not have done this character again or later on it's one of those roles. It's a now or never kinda character."

"Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts- from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors. I couldn't have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu."

Rashmika has worked predominantly for the Tamil and Telugu industries but now she will be spotted in Bollywood as well.