Late Indian actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, has shared the first poster of her father's last film.

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Riddhima shared a poster from Rishi's final film, Sharmaji Namkeen. After his death in April last year, actor Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the film.

"We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film," she captioned alongside the post.







Later in her Instagram Stories, Riddhima also sent a toke nof gratitude to Paresh Rawal in a heartfelt note.

"A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man," wrote Riddhima.

