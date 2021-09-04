Neetu Kapoor quit acting for husband Rishi Kapoor: ‘he wanted my time’

Indian actress Neetu Kapoor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and revealed why she decided to quit Bollywood.
Sharma asked the 63-year-old about doing maximum movies between 70s and 80s to which she replied, “Yes, I did maximum films between 1973 to 1980, around 70 to 80. I started at 5 and married at 20, it was 15 years of long experience in working."
She continued, "I had nothing against fame because I was a superstar as in when I used to move out from my balcony, there were around 300–400 people standing and cheering baby Sonia.”
Neetu added, “So, to be famous was not a big thing and then Rishi Kapoor came into my life who wanted my time, and due to which it was a bit chaotic to handle both films and Rishi, so I gave up on films."
She further added, "I wanted to rest because I had worked for 15 years in which I used to study, shoot and more. So, it was too hectic in these 15 years of struggle. I married at age 20 and later in a year Riddhima was born that's why we are friends.”