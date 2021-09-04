Sushmita Sen pens loving birthday note for Renee: ‘What an avalanche of blessings’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 04, 2021 Share

Sushmita Sen pens loving birthday note for Renee: ‘What an avalanche of blessings’

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen showers love on her elder daughter Renee Sen as she rang in her 22nd birthday on Saturday.

The Aarya starlet wished her daughter the best birthday wish as she took to her Instagram and shared adorable clicks of her 'first love' Renee.

Calling it 'an avalanche of blessings' to be Renee’s mother, Sushmita captioned the post, "#faceoflove Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love reneesen47 We are 22…how time flies!!! Two decades of being your Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! May God always bless you with his best…May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!! We love you Shona….party time #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa."





In the pictures, Renee can be seen dressed in a red outfit as she posed and smiled for the camera. She kept her hair loose and wore no makeup in the snaps.

Sushmita is the proud single mother to two daughters - Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah, in 2010. Earlier this year, Renee made her acting debut with Suttabaazi, a short film that released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Moreover, the Samay actress has recently wrapped up shoot for the second season of the crime drama, web series Aarya. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, Aarya is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show Penoza. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Sikander Kher, among others.