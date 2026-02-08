Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy

This significant update reflects the Meta-owned WhatsApp’s wider focus on privacy and user control

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy
WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing a new feature that will offer users improved control over who can view their status updates.

As per WABetaInfo, the instant-messaging app is currently working on custom audience lists, which is particularly designed to make status sharing more private, and personalized.

Users can now share a status with all contacts, exclude specific people, and restrict visibility to selected contacts.

Custom audience lists would enable users to create separate groups like family, coworkers, and coles pals, and select a certain list when sharing a status, offering enhanced convenience,

Notably, the feature is currently under development and may initially be accessible only for beta testers ahead of its broader expansion to more users.

This significant update reflects the Meta-owned WhatsApp’s wider focus on privacy and user control, after features like disappearing messages, advanced last-seen settings, and chat locks.

Alongside this update, WhatsApp is also exploring a premium subscription plan.

However, it remains unclear whether custom status lists will be free experience or added as a premium feature.

The feature indicates the company's effort to improve communication by making it easier, and more user-friendly for all users.

ChatGPT caricature viral trend: Try these prompts to create animated portraits
ChatGPT caricature viral trend: Try these prompts to create animated portraits
Apple to allow you use ChatGPT from CarPlay: Report
Apple to allow you use ChatGPT from CarPlay: Report
WhatsApp to release Instagram-like 'Close Friends' feature for improved privacy
WhatsApp to release Instagram-like 'Close Friends' feature for improved privacy
Spotify’s rolls out new feature to let you explore story behind your favourite song
Spotify’s rolls out new feature to let you explore story behind your favourite song
OpenAI unveils new agentic coding model GPT-5.3 Codex
OpenAI unveils new agentic coding model GPT-5.3 Codex
Meta starts experimenting stand-alone app ‘Vibes'
Meta starts experimenting stand-alone app ‘Vibes'
Spotify brings significant updates for improved reading experience
Spotify brings significant updates for improved reading experience
Google’s Gemini app exceeds 750M monthly active users
Google’s Gemini app exceeds 750M monthly active users
Apple iPhone 18 series to release with no major design upgrades: Report
Apple iPhone 18 series to release with no major design upgrades: Report
Adobe cancels plans to discontinue Adobe Animate following backlash
Adobe cancels plans to discontinue Adobe Animate following backlash
Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support
Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support
Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia
Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia

Popular News

Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch

Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch

33 minutes ago
Japan's ruling party expected to secure strong victory in snap election

Japan's ruling party expected to secure strong victory in snap election
42 minutes ago
WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy

WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy
55 minutes ago