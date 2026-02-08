WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing a new feature that will offer users improved control over who can view their status updates.
As per WABetaInfo, the instant-messaging app is currently working on custom audience lists, which is particularly designed to make status sharing more private, and personalized.
Users can now share a status with all contacts, exclude specific people, and restrict visibility to selected contacts.
Custom audience lists would enable users to create separate groups like family, coworkers, and coles pals, and select a certain list when sharing a status, offering enhanced convenience,
Notably, the feature is currently under development and may initially be accessible only for beta testers ahead of its broader expansion to more users.
This significant update reflects the Meta-owned WhatsApp’s wider focus on privacy and user control, after features like disappearing messages, advanced last-seen settings, and chat locks.
Alongside this update, WhatsApp is also exploring a premium subscription plan.
However, it remains unclear whether custom status lists will be free experience or added as a premium feature.
The feature indicates the company's effort to improve communication by making it easier, and more user-friendly for all users.