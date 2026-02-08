Royal
  By Fatima Hassan
Royal

King Charles' quiet strategy to cope Andrew’s new Epstein fallout revealed

King Charles III has quietly planned to handle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's alleged connections with Epstein files, amid authorities' pressure. 

Despite the Duke of Edinburgh’s public remarks against the former royal members during his recent trip, insiders close to Buckingham Palace revealed that His Majesty would have remained silent over the disgraced resurfaced emails.

According to the sources, the maximum he could do, he has already done by publicly stripping off Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, of their remaining royal titles in October last year.

However, now he will continue to be dragged into the scandal, but the King was able to create a distance between his brother and show the public that he responded to the outcry in the best possible way.

As he did not grant mercy to the wider Royal Family member, instead quietly providing justice to the victims involved in the then-prince’s abuse.

The 77-year-old monarch has no intention to give any attention to the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein files released by the United States Department of Justice last week.

As he wanted his entire firm to focus on the Royal engagements which are scheduled for the upcoming week, including Prince William’s trip to Saudi Arabia this coming week.

This update came after the US Justice Department released more than three million pages of emails sent by the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

As of now, King Charles III’s representatives have not responded to this ongoing speculation. 

