  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her brother Siddharth Chopra's first wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra marked her brother Siddharth Chopra’s first wedding anniversary with a heartfelt throwback video.

The Don 2 star took to Instagram to share a bunch of intimate photos and videos from her brother Siddharth’s and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding.

The Krrish 3 actress wrote, “Cannot believe its been a year. Love you both so much. Here’s wishing you the best life together forever.. happy one year anniversary.”


Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments section to express their love.

A fan wrote, “A sister in law like PC is what we all wish for.”

"Wow happy Aniniversary both of you Beautiful Wedding i wish you all the best god bless you and your family she looks gorgeous greatings from Austria Europa and Philippiness," another fan commented.

“Desi girl always looks so beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

The video offered a peek into multiple fun-filled and joyous festivities, including glimpses from the haldi ceremony, the reception, and the wedding day.

On the professional front, Priyanka is set to appear in her forthcoming film 'Varanasi' with South superstar Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Recently, the Mom-of-one revealed that she is currently traveling to Los Angeles to promote her forthcoming English action thriller movie, The Bluff, which is set to launch later this month.

