September 04, 2021

A video has gone viral on social media in which Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is criticizing Muslims living in India who are supporting Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan.

In the video, Shah stated, "Even as the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan is a cause for concern for the whole world, celebrations of the barbarians in some sections of the Indian Muslims are no less dangerous. All Indian Muslims should ask themselves if they want reform and modernity in Islam or the barbarian values of the past few centuries.”

The 71-year-old actor added, "I don't need a political religion. Hindustani Islam duniya bhar ke islam se humesha mukhtalif raha hai. Khuda woh waqt na laye ki woh itna badal jaye ki hum use pehchaan bhi na sake. (Indian Islam has always been different from the rest of the world. May God not bring a time when it changes so much that we don't even recognise it).”