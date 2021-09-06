Akshay Kumar arrives in Mumbai to attend to ailing mother Zainab Nasir | September 06, 2021 Share





Actor Akshay Kumar returned to Mumbai from the UK on Monday morning as his mother was critically ill and in ICU.



He took a break from shooting and traveled in the early hours of Monday to be beside his ailing mother.

A source reported, “The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision.”

The source further added, “Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All her work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges.”

For those unversed, Akshay had been in the UK for a couple of weeks for the shoot of the film Cinderella.