Saif Ali Khan clears lease of Pataudi Palace Zainab Nasir | September 06, 2021 Share

Actor Saif Ali Khan opened up on the expenses he incurred for his ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace in the form of lease payments.



The palace, which spread around 10 acres and had 150 rooms, was given to the Neemrana Group of Hotels.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Saif said, “It wasn’t really re-buying, it was clearing a lease and blah blah. Money has not come easy also. I mean, half the businessmen in this country and all these guys are the people who inherited fortunes and we didn’t. But we are more privileged than people who are badly off.”

The Bhoot Police actor stated, “Whatever my financial struggles are, they exist and they have existed, but they cannot be compared to so many people. I have problems but now if I compare it, it seems silly to them.”

“All you can do is be kind, be respectful to the people around you, pay your taxes and try and be decent to and support the people who work with us. We are kind of like the insurance agency for them… Educating people’s children etc, you do your bit.”

