Akshay Kumar's mother passes away: 'She was my core' Mushtaq Subhani | September 08, 2021

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia has passed away.

The actor announced the news of his mother's demise on Twitter this Wednesday.

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote.



Akshay talked about his mother's health on Tuesday, indicating it is a 'tough hour' for the family.

"Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," he wrote on Twitter.

