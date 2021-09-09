In Pictures: Minal Khan flaunts gorgeous looks in her Mayun outfit Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 09, 2021 Share

In Pictures: Minal Khan flaunts gorgeous looks in her Mayun outfit

One of the Pakistan showbiz industry’s most-adored couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are getting married in two days and the couple couldn't seem any happier.

As the couple’s wedding festivities are under way, the pictures and videos from their star-studded Mayun ceremony, held on Wednesday night, took the internet by storm.





The event, held in Karachi, was hosted by the Khan family ahead of Minal's big day. The guest list included popular celebrities, who were seen having a good time along with the soon-to-be wed couple.

Minal's sister, actress Aiman Khan earlier shared photos from the extravagant preparations underway in an open space.

Later in the day, blushing bride Minal as well turned to her Instagram Stories and shared the final look of the stage. "Are you guys ready?" she captioned on the photo.

Minal looked super gorgeous in head-to-toe yellow dress. The actress carried the happiest bride look as she was spotted all-smiles posing amid a bunch of marigolds.





Ahsan and Minal were also seen striking adorable poses in one of the clips. Ahsan had worn a navy blue shalwar kameez paired with a yellow waistcoat. His outfit was designed by Humayun Alamgir.





In a short clip shared by groom Ahsan on his Instagram Stories, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal was seen playing around on the stage.

Take a look.







