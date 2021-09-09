Esha Gupta details over her struggles in industry due to dark skin Zainab Nasir | September 09, 2021 Share





Actress Esha Gupta revealed that she struggled immensely due to her complexion and many rated her ‘Kaala’ in the industry.

Her industry colleagues urged her to appear a little fairer.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Esha said, "I remember, initially, when I came, there were some actors who I've not even worked with… But they met me and said, ‘Tu apna makeup thoda kaala karti hai, gora kiya kar (Your makeup is very dark, you should make it fairer)’, and I was like, ‘Dude, what?’"

She further added, "There were also makeup artists who'd try to make me fair always, and then they had to paint my whole body, because my body doesn't match my face. So suddenly I'm looking like a clown. I've done two multi-starrers, and they told me, ‘You’re the sexy one', because black, the skin tone that I have, which is considered black in our country, that can only be sexy or negative, and fair skin has to be the girl next door and sharif (honest)."