Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 10, 2021

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken out against the criticism and trolling she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan have received over naming their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir.

The star couple has faced a number of controversies after social media users attacked them, believing that they had named their sons after Muslim rulers

Recently, in an interview with international media outlet The Guardian, the Good Newwz actress addressed the criticism she and her husband Saif Ali Khan received for naming their sons.

She expressed that she cannot understand how people can troll kids. The Ki & Ka starlet, who recently returned to India from Maldives holiday, where the Pataudi family celebrated Saif’s 51st birthday, said, “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys.”

“It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls,”

Meanwhile, Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also came out to support her. Sharing an adorable photo of Kareena and Jeh from their Maldives trip, Saba penned down a strong post that reads, “Momma n Jaan Jeh.”





She began saying that, “When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as....And The NAME.”

“No one ...NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it's a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that .Today ... tomorrow. Forever!!!!,” she concluded.