Nargis Fakhri reveals she once dated Uday Chopra for five years Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 13, 2021

Bollywood actress and model Nargis Fakhri has recently confessed about her rumored relationship with actor and producer Uday Chopra.

The actress, who marked her successful Bollywood debut in 2011’s hit Rockstar, recently appeared in an interview and revealed that she regrets not being open about her relationship with the Mohabbatein actor.

The Madras Café actress shared, “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul.”

She further added, “The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolize certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors.”