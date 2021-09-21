Kareena Kapoor drops gorgeous picture with Saif Ali Khan on her 41st birthday Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 21, 2021 Share

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 41st birthday with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan on tropical islands of Maldives.

While, the Good Newwz actress has been receiving tons of wishes and love on her big day, she turned to her Instagram and delighted her fans with a stunning loved-up photo with hubby Saif as she began birthday celebrations.

Sharing a PDA-filled photo with the husband, the Jab We Met starlet wrote, “21-09-2021” followed by a heart emoticon and posted it on her Insta Story.

Fans and fellow B-town stars showered love on Kareena and Saif after she posted their dazzling picture.

Kareena, who is an avid social media user with 7.8 million followers on Instagram, also recently celebrated 51st birthday of Saif Ali Khan in Maldives.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha along with superstar Aamir Khan.