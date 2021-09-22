Kunal Kapoor prefers characters that are ‘relatable and flawed’ Sakina Mehdi | September 22, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor who made his acting debut in 2004 film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities, opened up about why he worked in very few films.

The 43-year-old shared, “When I started off, two things happened. One, when you are successful, everybody wants to box you and cast you in similar roles, which was something I did not want to do. Secondly, the content in the industry has changed a lot in the last 15 years. When I was starting out, I found the characters very unrelatable.”

He went on, “I found them as hero was a hero, villain was a villain, there was nothing in between. Every film made was about aspirational NRI characters that were wearing particular kind of clothes, everything was shot outside India.”

He added, “Those were characters I honestly didn’t get, I was looking for ones that were more relatable and flawed. What’s happened in the last few years is that more of these characters are being written.”

However, Kapoor will now be making onscreen comeback with web show The Empire, while talking about his role in the show he said, “The way he was written, he was very flawed, not somebody who was strong, but weak too and vulnerable. 15 years back, if a character like this would have been written, it would have been in a different way. That to me was something I was looking for. The response has been overwhelming. We expected it to get a good response, but this has really surprised us.”