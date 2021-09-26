Jeanne Merchant discloses her passion for music: ‘I work independently to compose and write music’ Zainab Nasir | September 26, 2021 Share

Wife of composer Salim Merchant, Jeanne Merchant got candid about her new song and her love for music.



Music was a common connection among her family members.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Jeanne Merchant said, “Salim (Merchant; composer-singer) has supported me all the way. And though I work independently to compose and write my music, he’s been a mentor to me at those times when just a little bit of guidance goes a long way. I learn so much from him on a daily basis.”

For those unversed, the singer is out with her 2nd music single Fake Love based on a confrontation of complex relationships.

The couple’s music label Merchant Records had been promoting independent music for a long time.

Revealing details about her family, Jeanne stated, “Ayesha wakes up at 5am to use the piano for practice, as after that I train my students. She also trains her vocals with me. My home is filled with music 24/7. In the early months of the pandemic, we had designated areas in the home for each of us. Salim set up his studio in one room, my area was the living room and Ayesha had a keyboard set-up in her room. We would only see each other for meals, to play UNO or to check out what music each one was involved with.”

Concluding the talk Jeanne’s husband revealed, “Our label is a collective of some exceptional creative minds. It doesn’t matter whether we work or collaborate with someone who is a friend or part of the family. It’s about giving great talent a platform and allowing the market to consume music based on merit. I liked when I initially heard Jeanne’s Fake Love and encouraged her to bring it to life.”