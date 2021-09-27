Gohar Rasheed says Falak Shabbir is an inspiring husband Zainab Nasir | September 27, 2021 Share





Gohar Rasheed says Falak Shabbir is an inspiring husband

Actor Gohar Rasheed spoke up for the beautiful relationship between his co-star in drama serial Laapata, actress Sarah Khan, and her husband Falak Shabbir but criticised prevalent PDA amongst celebrities in dramas.



Gohar Rasheed in a recent interview opened up on his views regarding the beauty of marital love and respect and the distaste of extra-marital PDA so prevalent in our dramas.

In a chat with a local publication, the Ishqiya star said, "Sarah Khan is a beautiful person on and off-camera. Falak Shabbir is one lucky man. If I am honest, if I ever get married, I will be exactly like him [with my wife]. He has inspired me so much.”

He added, "There should be husbands like Falak, who isn't afraid to express their feelings. What are we so afraid of? Why do we always hold back? Why can't men express themselves however they please? Why is PDA (public display of affection) so frowned upon?"

"We have normalised everything else. Falak would often visit the sets and the way he would look after Sarah is awe-inspiring. He's so careful, so responsible with Sarah that I can't help but praise him."