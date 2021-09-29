Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's luxurious holiday suite in Rajahstan Web Desk | September 29, 2021 Share

Alia Bhatt celebrated Ranbir Kapoor's birthday with a romantic trip to Rajasthan.

The duo spent quality time inSujjan Jawai camp as shared by Alia on her Instagram.

The premises, which is officially set to reopen on October 1,according to the camp's website, welcomed the Bollywood couple as special guests.

The Sujan Jawai Camp is nestled amid ‘spellbinding, billion-year-old granite rock formations, where leopards roam wild and free, coexisting comfortably with the charismatic communities’, according to the description on the website.

The room where Alia and Ranbir stayed costs ₹91,000 per night.

