Sajal Aly pens down love-filled birthday wish for hubby Ahad Raza Mir on his birthday Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 30, 2021

Famed Pakistani TV and film actress Sajal Aly has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her husband Ahad Raza Mir, who turned a year older on Wednesday.

The Yaqeen Ka Safar actor, who won over millions of hearts with his stellar performance in dramas and film, celebrated his 28th birthday on September 29.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared a loved-up photo with her better half and penned down a heartfelt note to wish him a very happy birthday.

Sharing a glimpse of their fairytale, romantic married life, she wrote, “Happy Birthday my Hamlet” followed by a heart and kiss emoticons.





Earlier, the Aangan actor’s mother Samra Raza Mir also took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of him to wish him on his special day.





She said, “Happy Birthday My Love, ‘Sep 29’” along with a heart emoticon.

Commenting on the post, Sajal dropped numerous heart emoticons. Fans and fellow showbiz stars also extended sweet wishes to the Ehd-e-Wafa actor on his birthday.

Sajal and Ahad got married in March 2020.