Zee5 ropes in Sarwat Gilani, Osman Khalid Butt and more for upcoming web series Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 02, 2021 Share

Popular streaming portal Zee5 has once again joining hands with Pakistani celebrities for an anthropology series.

The Indian streaming web channel, which has previously released hit Pakistani web series including, Churails, Ek Jhooti Love Story and Dhoop Ki Deewar, has reportedly signed up A-list Pakistani showbiz stars for its next project.

As per reports, Pakistani actors, Osman Khalid Butt, Sheheryar Munawar, Sarwat Gillani, Ahsan Khan, and Sanam Saeed have been roped in for an upcoming project on the streaming site.

As per reports, it will be an anthology series, with a new story being narrated in each episode.

Although the actors themselves have not confirmed the news, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor did turn to his Instagram at the start of the year to share a photo with Sarwat Gillani from the sets of an unannounced project.

"Soon. Ish." he captioned alongside the photo of himself and Sarwat looking at each other.

