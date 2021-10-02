Shabana Azmi on how she developed bond with step children Zoya, Farhan Akhtar Web Desk | October 02, 2021 Share

Shabana Azmi is touching on how she developed a relationship with her children and avoided being a conventional step mother.

Speaking with Twinkle Khanna in a interview, Shabana revealed that she held respect for her husband Javed Akhtar's children, which eventually helped her nourish the bond.

Twinkle asked Shabana, “You came in a family where they were already a unit, and they love you, you're their stepmother and they love you, unlike all the stories you hear of the evil stepmother. I scare my children, if they're mean to me, they'll have an evil stepmother who'll run them over with a car… How did you make sure your relationship with this family and these children always stays in harmony? Did you have anything in mind, things that people can learn from, if they enter a situation like this, these are the principles you must follow?”



Shabana responded, “I didn't push, and I didn't try desperately to be liked by them, I gave them a lot of time. Of course, the fact that Honey was really generous about it, that helped. And the fact is that till they found a comfort level with me, I was there, but I was never pushing. And then slowly, because they were also, sort of… Zoya was around 12 at the time, and she was developing ideas, and I remember her being curious. I remember I had gone on a march for communal harmony, and she said, ‘So, why’re you doing that? As if by marching on the streets you're going to establish communal harmony'. And then I explained to her that no, it's a symbolic step, etc. So she became curious about what I was doing, and now, there's never a demonstration in which I need Zoya and she won't be there.”

