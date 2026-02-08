Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch  

Atif Aslam is showing off his fine kite-flying skills as Lahore skies fill with kites!
On Sunday, February 8th, the 42-year-old Pakistani playback singer and songwriter joined several celebrities in celebrating the festivities in the city.
Galaxy Lollywood took to its official Instagram account to release a delightful video of Atif flaunting his kite-flying skills while channelling his inner Lahori, which left fans in a frenzy.
In the viral video, the Tere Sang Yaara crooner is wearing denim pants and a jacket, which he paired with a red shirt.
He elevated his casual look by sporting white shoes.
As the video clip went viral on social media, fans immediately flocked to the comments section with their heartfelt messages for the superstar.
One fan commented, "Lahore is lahoring Mash Allah."
"This is the whole Lahori, definitely there will be women among the children," another noted.
For those unaware, as the Basant festival returns to Lahore after 25 years, many celebrities have shown their excitement, which made it to their Instagram stories and reels.
In addition to Atif Aslam, several celebrities have showcased their love for the festival, including Maya Ali, Durefishan, Ayeza Khan, Waseem Akram, Sahir Ali Bagga, Madiha Naqvi, Nameer Khan and others.