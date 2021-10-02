Shabana Azmi reveals parents objected to her marrying Javed Akhtar Sakina Mehdi | October 02, 2021 Share

Shabana Azmi reveals parents objected to her marrying Javed Akhtar

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi sat down for an interview with author Twinkle Khanna and revealed that she went against her parents when she married actor Javed Akhtar.

Khanna asked Azmi if it was difficult for her, to which latter replied, “He was a married man, he had children, it was really tough. And that's why I feel that people shouldn't speculate. It's difficult enough for the people involved and then just for gossip's sake. And obviously, people are going to say, ‘You call yourself a feminist and then how have you got yourself in this situation?’”

She went on, “At that time, I had a choice. I could explain my point of view, which would justify the action I had taken, but I felt if I did that, it would lead to more speculation, and more gossip, so I decided to go quiet. In time people will come to know, and that is exactly what happened. Now of this, the real good thing that happened, and I give Honey a lot of credit for it, because through it all, she never poisoned the children's minds against me.”

The Masoom actor added, “She could have been really generous, and she would have been justified… But she never, never did that. In fact, she sent the children with us to London when they were really young, and that became a bonding, and it's to her credit, and Javed's credit, and my credit that we have such a healthy relationship with Zoya and Farhan.”