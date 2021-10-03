Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya confirm separation after four years of marriage Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 03, 2021 Share

Bollywood celebrity couple Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Akkineni have decided to part ways four years after their marriage.

The couple took to social media handle to confirm their separation in a statement shared Instagram on Saturday.

The statement reads, “To all our well wishers: After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”





“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” the couple further said.

They continued, “We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

Rumors of Samantha and Naga's divorce have been making rounds on the internet for quite some time. It all started when the actress changed her name on social media platforms from Samantha Akkineni to simply ‘S’. Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017.