Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake

The 'Punk Rocky' rapper opened up about the speculation on the beef between him and Drake

  • By Javeria Ahmed
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake

Amid circulating rumors of tension, A$AP Rocky clarified his relationship with Drake, saying he does not associate with the rapper.

While conversing with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden published Wednesday, January 21, the Punk Rocky rapper opened up about the speculation on the beef between musicians and what led to the situation.

“I’m kinda asking this — I wanna know the inside,” Darden told his guest, who replied, “Please do.”

The former Hot 97.1 host asked A$AP Rocky if there was “really an issue” between him and the Canadian rapper, 39.

He also asked if the condition was more “like wrestling when y’all are trolling us and rage baiting people” to possibly promote projects.

The discussion came into light after fans speculated that the track Stole Ya Flow from A$AP Rocky's recently released album Don’t Be Dumb was aimed at Drake.

“I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is, like, WWF. It’s like wrestling all the way, right? But this thing between us, it’s not real smoke,” A$AP Rocky replied.

“But I just don’t f--k with him,” he said.

“We were once friends," A$AP Rocky told Darden, adding that he considered that their spat is "over females."

"I feel like he wasn’t happy and he expressed that," A$AP Rocky explained.

He added, "And I think at some certain point when everybody gettin’ older and it’s just like, you're supposed to be moving on. For you to still be pickin’ at a female and all that, that’s soft to me. I didn’t put out an album, I didn’t put out music for me to really say something back.”

To note, Rihanna and Drake had an on-and-off relationship for nearly a decade and the Scorpion singer declaring his love at the 2016 MTV VMAs and saying in 2018 on The Shop that he wanted children with Rihanna.

Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
Chris Noth breaks silence on feud with Sarah Parker: ‘That’s pretty obvious’
Chris Noth breaks silence on feud with Sarah Parker: ‘That’s pretty obvious’
Zayn Malik treats fans to unreleased music at Las Vegas Residency launch
Zayn Malik treats fans to unreleased music at Las Vegas Residency launch
Taylor Swift makes history by joining 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class
Taylor Swift makes history by joining 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s private texts laid bare amid friendship strain
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s private texts laid bare amid friendship strain
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White' lead this year's Razzie nominations
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White' lead this year's Razzie nominations
Channing Tatum to sizzle stage with his debut gig 'Magic Mike Live' in NYC
Channing Tatum to sizzle stage with his debut gig 'Magic Mike Live' in NYC
Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims
Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims
Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on 'Wuthering Heights' set
Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on 'Wuthering Heights' set
Victoria Beckham shares first social media post after Brooklyn's shocking claims
Victoria Beckham shares first social media post after Brooklyn's shocking claims
Nicole Kidman sends scathing message to Keith Urban amid his live-in rumors
Nicole Kidman sends scathing message to Keith Urban amid his live-in rumors
Is Sabrina Carpenter really dating Joe Keery?
Is Sabrina Carpenter really dating Joe Keery?

Popular News

Barron Trump saves woman from ex-boyfriend’s violent attack in UK

Barron Trump saves woman from ex-boyfriend’s violent attack in UK
2 hours ago
Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama

Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
2 hours ago
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round

Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round

3 hours ago