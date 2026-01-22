A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake

Amid circulating rumors of tension, A$AP Rocky clarified his relationship with Drake, saying he does not associate with the rapper.
While conversing with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden published Wednesday, January 21, the Punk Rocky rapper opened up about the speculation on the beef between musicians and what led to the situation.
“I’m kinda asking this — I wanna know the inside,” Darden told his guest, who replied, “Please do.”
The former Hot 97.1 host asked A$AP Rocky if there was “really an issue” between him and the Canadian rapper, 39.
He also asked if the condition was more “like wrestling when y’all are trolling us and rage baiting people” to possibly promote projects.
The discussion came into light after fans speculated that the track Stole Ya Flow from A$AP Rocky's recently released album Don’t Be Dumb was aimed at Drake.
“I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is, like, WWF. It’s like wrestling all the way, right? But this thing between us, it’s not real smoke,” A$AP Rocky replied.
“But I just don’t f--k with him,” he said.
“We were once friends," A$AP Rocky told Darden, adding that he considered that their spat is "over females."
"I feel like he wasn’t happy and he expressed that," A$AP Rocky explained.
He added, "And I think at some certain point when everybody gettin’ older and it’s just like, you're supposed to be moving on. For you to still be pickin’ at a female and all that, that’s soft to me. I didn’t put out an album, I didn’t put out music for me to really say something back.”
To note, Rihanna and Drake had an on-and-off relationship for nearly a decade and the Scorpion singer declaring his love at the 2016 MTV VMAs and saying in 2018 on The Shop that he wanted children with Rihanna.