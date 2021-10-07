Samantha Akkineni posts first picture on Insta after split with Naga Chaitanya Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 07, 2021 Share

Samantha Akkineni posts first picture on Insta after split with Naga Chaitanya

Popular Indian actress Samantha Akkineni has dropped her first picture on social media since she announced her divorce from her husband Naga Chaitanya a few days ago.

On Thursday, the South Indian star took to Instagram and shared a mesmerizing picture of herself from her latest photo shoot.

While sharing the picture, the actress talked about old love, older lovers, sound of melancholy echo and much more in the caption of her post. Extending support to a fashion label for an upcoming fashion week, she wrote, “Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images . Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys.”

In the picture, the 34-year-old actress flaunted her elegance in white dress, with an artistic backdrop. She posed with pink and white flowers in her hair.

Take a look.





Last week, after much speculation and rumors making rounds on the internet, she confirmed her split with Naga. The couple ended their four years marriage and took to social media to announce the news.





Samantha had shared on Instagram, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.” Chaitanya had also shared a similar post on his account as well.