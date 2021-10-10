Sonam Kapoor shares new snaps from her Notting Hill home, 'London has my heart' Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 10, 2021 Share

Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor is giving an inside glimpse of her Notting Hill house in London, to her fans in latest social media post.

The diva, who has previously gave a virtual tour of sorts of her UK apartment to Architectural Digest magazine for their September-October issue, has shared more pictures of her artistic home on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Neerja starlet, who has been living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, has shared pictures of her living room and kitchen. Sharing the new pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Landscape pictures of the home that I didn’t post! #repost The first time anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space perfect for where we are in our lives at present and we knew right away rooshadshroff would be perfect to design our space. Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating on the space together. Rooshad is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste. He knew colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc."





“My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I really desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, so Rooshad did a great job of marrying British architecture with an Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart,” said the Veere Di Wedding actress.

Sonam frequently travels between India and London. She was recently spotted in Mumbai to attend the wedding of her sister, Rhea Kapoor.