GEO LSA 2021: Complete list of winners at 20th Lux Style Awards
Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 11, 2021

The much-awaited, glamorous event of the 20th Lux Style Awards took place on Saturday. Renowned actress and host Ayesha Omer and Dino Ali hosted the star-studded event, where several other celebrities graced the red carpet with their stunning fashion statements.

This year’s awards honored achievements in fashion, television and music category.

Geo Entertainment was dominating the LSA nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 20th Lux Style Awards.

MUSIC

Best emerging Talent Music:

Aziz Qazi

Best Music Video Director:

Hamza Bin Tahir for Teri Tasveer by Bayaan

Best Song:

Teri Tasveer by Bayan

Best Singer:

Abbas Ali Khan for Mein Yeh Janoun Na

FASHION

Model of the Year (Female):

Mushk Kaleem

Model of the Year (Male):

Sachal Afzal

Emerging Talent-Fashion:

Sara Zulfiqar

Best Makeup Artist:

Sunil Nawab

Best Fashion Photographer:

Najam Mehmood

Achievement in Fashion (Pret):

Generation

Best Menswear:

Ismail Farid

Special Award for female changemakers in the industry

Lux Changemakers Award

Haseena Moin

It was presented for the first time ever to promote women empowerment.

The award was presented by Asima Haq from Unilever.

TELEVISION

Best drama writer:

Umera Ahmed forAlif

Best Actor (Female) Critics’ Choice:

Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Female) Viewers’ Choice:

Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) - Critics’ Choice:

Bilal Abbas for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) - Viewers’ Choice:

Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

Best TV Serial:

Ehd-e-Wafa - Momina Duraid and ISPR

Best TV Director:

Farooq Rind for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Original Soundtrack:

Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya, sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa

Best Emerging Talent:

Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa