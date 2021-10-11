GEO LSA 2021: Complete list of winners at 20th Lux Style Awards

The much-awaited, glamorous event of the 20th Lux Style Awards took place on Saturday. Renowned actress and host Ayesha Omer and Dino Ali hosted the star-studded event, where several other celebrities graced the red carpet with their stunning fashion statements.
This year’s awards honored achievements in fashion, television and music category.
Geo Entertainment was dominating the LSA nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.
Here is the complete list of winners of the 20th Lux Style Awards.
MUSIC
Best emerging Talent Music:
Aziz Qazi
Best Music Video Director:
Hamza Bin Tahir for Teri Tasveer by Bayaan
Best Song:
Teri Tasveer by Bayan
Best Singer:
Abbas Ali Khan for Mein Yeh Janoun Na
FASHION
Model of the Year (Female):
Mushk Kaleem
Model of the Year (Male):
Sachal Afzal
Emerging Talent-Fashion:
Sara Zulfiqar
Best Makeup Artist:
Sunil Nawab
Best Fashion Photographer:
Najam Mehmood
Achievement in Fashion (Pret):
Generation
Best Menswear:
Ismail Farid
Special Award for female changemakers in the industry
Lux Changemakers Award
Haseena Moin
It was presented for the first time ever to promote women empowerment.
The award was presented by Asima Haq from Unilever.
TELEVISION
Best drama writer:
Umera Ahmed forAlif
Best Actor (Female) Critics’ Choice:
Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Female) Viewers’ Choice:
Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Male) - Critics’ Choice:
Bilal Abbas for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Male) - Viewers’ Choice:
Danish Taimoor for Deewangi
Best TV Serial:
Ehd-e-Wafa - Momina Duraid and ISPR
Best TV Director:
Farooq Rind for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Original Soundtrack:
Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya, sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa
Best Emerging Talent:
Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa