Iqra Aziz thanks Yasir Hussain for helping her survive postpartum Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 14, 2021 Share

Iqra Aziz thanks Yasir Hussain for helping her survive postpartum

Popular Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz took to her social media to express gratitude to her husband Yasir Hussain for always having her back.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 starlet, who has won over fans’ hearts with her stellar performance, turned to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday and shared a loving note for her husband.

Iqra, 23, posted a note highlighting the postpartum issues of new mothers on her Instagram Stories post. "A new mama never forgets who showed up for her, and I mean really showed up for her, when she was lost in the trenches of postpartum," read her note.

"yasir.hussain131 you everytime did," she captioned the note.

Yasir too, acknowledged Iqra's sweet gesture, re-sharing the same post on his Instagram handle.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress welcomed her first child, a boy, with husband Yasir Hussain in July 2021. The couple named their son Kabir Hussain.